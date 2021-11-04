Taita school closed after dormitory fire

Eldoro Girls Secondary School in Taveta sub-county, Taita Taveta County, has been closed indefinitely after a fire that razed a dormitory on Wednesday.

Students lost personal items in the blaze that nearly reduced the 500-bed dorm to ash.

County Director of Education Simon Wanjohi said stakeholders decided to close the school after a meeting on Wednesday.

The school board will meet today to discuss how to set up alternative accommodation for the girls.

"We had a meeting with stakeholders where we decided to close the school to look for the way forward in terms of alternative accommodation and also for investigations to commence to know the cause of the fire," he said.

Taveta sub-county Police Commander Charles Barasa said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

Mr Barasa, however, speculated that the death of a Form One student that occurred on Monday could have triggered the student unrest.

"The student had been sick with kidney problems. Her death could have triggered the students to burn the dormitory but that is still under investigation," he said.

The Eldoro fire comes as cases of arson attacks in secondary schools are rising across the country. But it was the first incident to be reported in Taita Taveta.