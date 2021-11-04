Taita school closed after dormitory fire

Fire fighters at Eldoro Girls Secondary school in Taveta.  The school has been closed indefinitely after the Wednesday incident.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Eldoro Girls Secondary School in Taveta sub-county, Taita Taveta County, has been closed indefinitely after a fire that razed a dormitory on Wednesday.

