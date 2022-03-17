Taita's banana farmers to get tissue culture seedlings

A Taita Taveta-based cooperative society has kicked off plans to establish a rapid multiplication technology for tissue culture seedlings.

For many years, banana farmers, especially those in Taveta, have been buying their seedlings at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Juja, Kiambu County.

They buy each seedling for Sh160, which includes transport charges to their farms.

With an increase in farm input prices, the farmers say the cost of banana production has gone up significantly.

The Taita Taveta Banana Cooperative Society (Tataba) has partnered with the county government and the Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems (KCDMS) to promote farming and connect local farmers to markets.

The society’s secretary Beatrice Kimiri said the new plan will ease the burden on farmers who have to get seedlings from Kiambu County to Taveta.

She said they plan to subsidise the cost and sell each seedling for Sh40 so that farmers can get an adequate supply, improve productivity and boost incomes and food security in the region.

"This will help our members to completely change their banana crops from the traditional ones to the tissue culture varieties which are more productive," she said.

Farmers previously used to plant the Dwarf Cavendish variety, whose production was low and contributed to the spread of crop diseases.

Ms Kimiri said they have grown their membership from 50 to 426 farmers, who have all embraced tissue culture varieties to improve their yields.

The farmers now boast high-quality yields but incur losses due to the lack of a reliable market for their produce.

She said the new varieties are high-yielding and take a maximum of 12 months to mature, unlike traditional suckers that may take up to 18 months.

"We have secured land in Kitobo for the project and soon we will be good to go," Ms Kimiri said.

The project, called Feed the Future, is funded by the US government through its global hunger and food security initiative to reduce poverty and enhance nutrition, social inclusion and resilience.

Speaking in Taveta, KCDMS county coordinator Didas Ikamba said they have also helped the society to come up with their manifesto and capture their sales properly.

Through the partnership, the society has also benefited from sensitisation and training of members on good agricultural practices for banana farming and connecting them to markets.

"We are also supporting them to get a ripening chamber in Taveta," he said.

Agriculture Executive Davis Mwangoma said the county government had supplied tissue culture banana seedlings to farmers in the Taita and Taveta areas.

He said they had also helped farmers expand their farms from 2,000 to 4,000 acres thereby increasing volumes for the banana value chain.

"For the last five years, we have strived to improve banana farming in this county," he said.

In 2017, the county government partnered with the European Union to build a Sh110 banana processing plant in Taveta town.

The project stalled in 2020, with farmers urging the county government to fast-track its completion.

He said the project is 85 per cent complete and will be finished once the County Governments Grants Bill is passed by both the Senate and the National Assembly.