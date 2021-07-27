Taita residents raise concern over use of budget funds for campaigns

The entrance of Taita Taveta county assembly in Wundanyi. MCAs have been accused of allocating a huge amount of money in this year's budget to aid their campaigns ahead of next year's election. 

By  Lucy Mkanyika

•

  • In this year's budget, four groups in Ngolia Ward will receive a Probox each which will cost Sh4.5 million. Those that are set to benefit are Wongonyi Community Health Volunteers women group, Ghazi bodaboda youth group, Ndome bodaboda youth group and Mtito youth group.
  • In Sagalla, Sh1.5 million has been set aside to purchase motorbikes. 

There is renewed pressure on the Taita Taveta County government to ensure that its Sh7.3 billion budget benefits locals ahead of next year's General Election.

