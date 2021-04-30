Taita MCAs' burial interrupted over Covid-19 protocol glitch

Taita Taveta MCAs carry the remains of their deceased colleague Joyce Mwangoji. Ms Mwangoji was buried on April 30, 2021 at her home in Kisaghala village, Taita Taveta county. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Government officials on Friday temporarily interrupted the burial ceremony of deceased Member of County Assembly Joyce Mwangoji in Ngerenyi, Taita Taveta over non adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

