Taita leaders, residents resolve to eject iron ore investor

Some leaders and residents of Wundanyi Sub-county, Taita Taveta County, have resolved to eject Samruddha Resources Kenya Limited from the Kishushe iron ore site. Led by Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and Kishushe County Assembly member Newton Kifuso, locals say they want the investor out for failing to meet its corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations that would have benefitted the local community.

At a meeting with residents in Kishushe, they accused the investor of failing to pay back millions to the community as agreed in a meeting with Mines Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya in February.

The investor owed the community Sh30 million for CSR activities in the Kishushe area. However, the area’s legislators say only Sh8.9 million of this has been remitted.

Mr Mwashako accused the investor of failing to remit the funds as agreed in a previous meeting convened by CS Salim Mvurya.

He claimed that the firm had only deposited Sh8.9 million, contrary to the agreement with local leaders and the Ministry of Mines.

"By now, the investor should have deposited Sh20 million as agreed. He has not deposited even half of what was agreed and he has not explained why he went against the agreement," he said.

During the meeting, which was held at a hotel in Mwatate in February, the CS ordered the investor to pay the debt to resolve a stalemate over the transfer of Sh30 million meant for community projects over the past three years.

At the meeting, the investor was instructed to make an initial payment of Sh10 million within two weeks and a subsequent payment of Sh5 million until the debt was cleared.

But speaking in Kishushe, Mr Mwashako said they had decided that the investor should pay the arrears and leave the mine to allow other investors to take over the iron ore mining.

"This is a decision by the people of Kishushe. We cannot have an investor here who is extracting wealth from our community and leaving the people in poverty. It will not continue," he said.

A team led by the Principal Secretary for Mines, Mr Elijah Mwangi, was formed by the CS to ensure that the investor complied with the regulations. The team includes representatives from the offices of the governor, senator, women's representative, area MP and local MCA. Four members of the public also sit on the committee.

It was tasked with monitoring the remittances and leading the community in identifying projects to be undertaken with the CSR funds.

Mr Mwashako and MCA Kifuso also accused the local administration of colluding with the investor to prevent the locals from getting their rights.

"I have received information that they want to arrest me for allegedly inciting the people of Kishushe. This is not incitement, we're demanding our rights," the MP said.

Mr Kifuso, for his part, accused the administrators of not working with locals to get the investor to pay its CSR arrears.

"They kept calling me and asking me not to attend today's meeting. The government sent them here in the interest of the community, not to protect the investor," he said.

He also accused the investor of not paying district taxes as expected.

The investor has also been in dispute with Kishushe Ranching Cooperative Society Limited, which owns the land on which the mining is taking place.

The ranch withdrew its consent, but the decision was halted by the High Court after the investor rushed to court to challenge it.

Ranch chairman Chombo Shete said the investor had shirked its obligations and refused to cooperate with the ranch.

He urged local leaders to work together to ensure that he pays the arrears for the betterment of the ranch and the community.

A local resident, Raphael Mombo, echoed the leaders' sentiments, saying Kishushe had lagged behind in development despite being endowed with the iron ore resource.