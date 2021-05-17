Taita assembly approves free healthcare for elderly

County Secretary (CS) Liverson Mghendi (centre) in a previous interview at Moi County Referral Hospital. He is accompanied by Health CEC John Mwakima (right), county public service board chairperson Alfred Mlolwa among other Health officials.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The elderly in Taita Taveta County are a lucky lot after the assembly passed a motion to allow them access to free medical care in public hospitals in the county.

