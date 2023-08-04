Uproar after Voi students suspended, told to buy bale of flour for eating extra bread

A decision by a top school in Taita Taveta County to suspend 10 students for eating an additional portion of bread during breakfast has caused an uproar among parents and the local community.

The school management of Voi Boys Secondary School imposed a controversial condition for readmission, demanding each suspended student report back with a bale of wheat flour and 10 litres of cooking oil.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism and calls for action against the school with many questioning the fairness and appropriateness of such a punishment as parents face financial difficulties caused by the high cost of living.

Some of the parents of the students who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation criticised the decision made by the school, arguing that it was intended to punish them rather than the students.

The parents told Nation that the school suspended the students on Monday this week, during the onset of the second term examination.

"My son came home and told me that he took two portions of bread instead of one and he was ordered to go back with those items," explained one of the parents.

She said she took her son to school on Tuesday and the deputy principal was adamant that she had to clear the school fees arrears and buy the bale of wheat flour and the cooking oil before his son would be allowed back to school.

"I had to buy them because other students were already sitting for exams. Again, I did not want the school to victimise my child because of refusing to adhere to this," she said.

She however said the decision has taken a financial toll on her as she had not budgeted for the items.

"I have spent Sh4,600 for the items and Sh1,500 for our transport to school. I have other responsibilities and this is a punishment to me and not to my son," she said.

Another parent said the school should have taken other actions rather than forcing them to buy the food items.

"They sent them home during the examination period and they know times are hard some parents cannot afford to buy these items. Some students will miss the exams because the parents do not have money," he said.

Also read: School investigated after pupils tied to tree as punishment

However, the school's parent representative Elias Mberi said the decision was reached during a meeting that was held to deter such indiscipline among students.

Asked when the meeting was held, Mr Mberi said it was in the school's bylaws that were passed by parents in the school.

"That is the practice in all schools across the country. In this case, the parent will now instill discipline in the child. The child will also see what the parent has gone through and he will not repeat such a mistake," he said.

The incident has raised concerns about the school's approach to discipline as parents, community members and education advocates called for appropriate disciplinary measures for students.

Some schools have been put on the spot for imposing unreasonable fees on parents as a consequence of their children's disciplinary actions.

"The Ministry of Education should conduct thorough investigations into this matter. Parents are passing through harsh economic times and they should not be subjected to such punitive decisions on behalf of their children," said Mr Charles Mwadime, a parent.

He urged schools to reconsider their decisions and find more compassionate ways to address such issues of disciplining rogue students.

According to him, if a student sets fire to a school, the parent can be held responsible for covering the costs of the damages.

However, he believes that minor issues like eating bread should be resolved peacefully within the school community.

"That is an issue that can be solved by the teachers. Telling the parents to buy bales of flour is unreasonable," he said.

County director of Education Khalif Hirey said his office has not received any complaint from the school or the parents.

He urged the aggrieved parents to report the matter to his office but said he will investigate the incident.

Mr Hirey condemned the school's decision saying that the management should have used alternative disciplinary measures instead of forcing the parent to buy the flour and the cooking oil.