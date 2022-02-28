State probes dumping of asbestos waste at Taita Taveta site

Police are investigating the disposal of a large consignment of asbestos waste at a site on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The Coast security team led by Regional Commissioner John Elungata on Sunday visited the Racy Industrial Contractors site in Masharinyi, Voi, to investigate whether the disposal was in accordance with the law.

Mr Elungata said the government was concerned about the location of the site, saying it would pose a health risk to residents.

He raised concerns that residents had not been fully involved in the establishment of the site, citing the need to safeguard human health and the environment.

"The residents must be aware of such a sensitive project. We will be calling you from time to time to get some clarifications. We request you to (present) yourself when we ask you to because it is part of our oversight role to ensure that you abide by the laid laws,” he told company officials.

"The residents must be in the know of what is going in here so that they can take precautions. We are also following up to see whether you are abiding by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) regulations."

The team will investigate whether the company had all the required licences and approvals from the county and the national government.

Also to be investigated is how the company acquired the two-acre land that is said to be under the Taita Taveta County government.

"The project is located near critical government infrastructure including the petroleum and the Mzima water pipeline. We are here to also ensure that there is no interference with these critical government infrastructures," Mr Elungata said.

Asbestos fibre, formerly used to make roofing sheets, is highly toxic and causes cancer of the lungs and stomach.

Legal Notice No 121 of the Environmental Management and Coordination, Waste Management Regulations 2006 classified asbestos-containing materials as hazardous waste.

Some government sites such as hospitals, county government offices and higher education centres like universities still have asbestos roofing.

The roofing was considered ideal building material because it was durable, easy to instal, fire-resistant and cheaper.

Racy Company project manager Cyrus Maina said the company had followed all Nema regulations and specifications.

Mr Maina said the asbestos materials disposed of at the site were from the Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology in Nairobi and had been transported to the site last December.

He said the company had ensured that they contracted a permanent disposal pit with concrete to seal the hazardous material and prevent it coming into contact with any living thing.

"We have gone beyond the recommendations by Nema that only require one to excavate, seal with special polythene and bury the materials. For us we have done the construction with concrete to make it a permanent solution," he said.

He said they had made residents aware of the hazardous material and trained workers on how to handle it so as to avoid exposing themselves to it.

"We employed the workers from this area and took them for training to teach them how to handle asbestos. We are taking every precaution to ensure that the residents and our workers are safe," he said.

Mr Maina said there are only five asbestos disposal companies in Kenya and revealed that the competition to win tenders was very high.

"We mostly target government agencies for the tenders because 95 per cent of these jobs are from the government institutions. Private institutions prefer doing it themselves," he said.

Taita Taveta Nema director Edith Kalo said they were monitoring to ensure that the company follows the required guidelines to dispose of the materials.