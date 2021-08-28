Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

Taita Taveta

State declines to approve Sh100bn Diaspora university project

By Lucy Mkanyika

The intrigues surrounding the controversial Sh100 billion Diaspora University Town project in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, have deepened after disclosures that the Ministry of Lands had declined to transfer 1,500 acres of land to the investors, citing irregularities in the acquisition process.

