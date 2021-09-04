File | Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta

Prime

Squatters protest over fencing of disputed land

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Trouble is brewing between the Singila/Majengo squatters and Teita Sisal Estate in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, after the firm fenced off disputed land in the area.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.