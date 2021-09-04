Squatters protest over fencing of disputed land

Trouble is brewing between the Singila/Majengo squatters and Teita Sisal Estate in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, after the firm fenced off disputed land in the area.

The squatters claim land, where they say they have lived and farmed for over three decades.

The fencing has escalated the long-running dispute between the squatters and Teita, which occupies over 33,000 acres.

Teita began building the fence last week and five houses, farms and other property have been enclosed in the plantation.

This comes as the government works to settle over 2,500 squatters on a 300-acre tract donated by Teita in 2018. The company has also ceded another 350 acres to resettle other squatters in Langateni.

The squatters have laid claim to over 1,000 acres that they say the company acquired illegally in 1991.

Squatters who opposed the fencing said Teita had infringed their rights, adding that it had encroached on community land.

The Ministry of Lands has deployed surveyors to the sisal farm. They have started allocating plots to squatters in the first phase of the programme.

Teita belongs to a Greek farmer, who grows and processes sisal commercially.

The fencing has raised tensions in the area as the matter makes its way through the courts. A hearing is set for September 23.

But the squatters want the State to intervene and stop the fencing.

Their lobby, Mwasima Mbuwa, said they had not been notified about the fencing.

"We were never informed of the construction. We just saw sisal workers in our farms yet they did not give us any notice," said secretary Mnjala Mwaluma.

He appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders to intervene.

“We have been battling this investor for many years but he has always gone against court orders. He has made us suffer," he said.

A hill that holds a shrine for the local community, he said, had also been fenced off by Teita.

Another squatter, Javan Kirigha, asked the Ministry of Lands to halt the issuing of title deeds until the dispute is resolved.

"The sisal estate has grabbed my land. They have constructed the fence up to my backyard. I don't have any land left and that is why I want the government to stop the land allocation exercise until this issue is resolved," he said.

In 2016, the National Assembly ordered that the sisal estate be surveyed after the Mwasima Mbuwa group petitioned lawmakers, claiming part of their ancestral land had been grabbed.

Parliament resolved that Teita surrender public amenities located within the farm, including a primary school, an airstrip, a police post and the Mwatate dam. The company was also asked to open up the Mwatate-Kasigau road to the public.

"The court also ordered that the status quo be maintained but the investor has decided to go against the order in broad daylight," Mr Kirigha said.

Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime disclosed that the squatters will get their title deeds after years of waiting.