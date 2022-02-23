Squatters demand to be settled on controversial land

Some squatters in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, want the government to settle them on the controversial Teita Sisal Estate farm after a court dismissed a case against them.

They want the firm to surrender over 17,000 acres they claim was owned by their forefathers before it was grabbed by the estate.

Addressing journalists in Voi, Mwasima Mbuwa Welfare Association secretary Mnjala Mwaluma said they were relieved that cases filed by the investor against them had been dismissed after many decades of court battles.

The Mombasa Environment and Land Court dismissed the case on February 15, saying the plaintiff had not turned in court.

Teita Sisal Estate had sued Mr Mnjala, Mr Gibson Mwabili and 90 others for “encroaching” on the vast farm in the Singila-Majengo area.

"We are happy that what we have been fighting for over decades has now been granted," Mr Mwaluma said.

In 2019, Justice Charles Yano had twice given the two parties the go-ahead to have the matter settled out of court after the sisal estate requested negotiations.

But the judge lifted the orders after the plaintiff failed to participate in the out-of-court proceedings.

"It baffles us that the investor is the one that sued us but yet he fails to attend court. We are glad that the battle is over," he said.

The squatters and the sisal estate have been involved in a protracted legal battle for ownership of part of the estate since 2007.

Apart from numerous court cases, the squatters had also sought intervention from the National Assembly’s Lands Committee.

Lawmakers had asked the Ministry of Lands to settle the squatters and the investor to surrender part of its 30,000-acre land and some public utilities that the firm claimed were within his boundaries.

The estate belongs to a Greek family headed by Alexander Kerriazy.

The management has been commercially growing and processing sisal under Teita Sisal Estate Ltd.

Managers negotiated with former Governor John Mruttu in 2016 and agreed to cede part of the estate.

Some of the Singila-Majengo squatters rejected the offer to resettle them on a 250-acre tract that was donated by the sisal estate.

Mr Mwaluma said the group has over 7,000 members who have fought for the land and they will not accept the offer as the sisal management had grabbed more land than what they were offering.

The Ministry of Lands is settling 3,000 squatters in the Singila-Majengo area.

In 2020, the ministry deployed surveyors in the area to lay out procedures for the first phase of resettling the squatters. The work, opposed by some squatters, is yet to be concluded.

Mr Mnjala said they were not involved in the exercise and said they will not accept what he called a meagre donation from the investor.

"The exercise is null and void because there was an order that had all activities within the farm. What they are doing is in breach of the order," he said.

He said the investor has for years humiliated them through arbitrary arrests and unnecessary court cases just to harass them.

Recently, over 400 households were fenced in by the investor as the ownership battle continued.

"They fenced in a hill that should be government property. Some of our houses were fenced in yet the court had issued an order to halt any activities and harassment against us," he said.

The squatters claim that the sisal estate extended its boundaries in 1991 and moved into their settlement areas to expand their farming.

Mr Mwaluma accused the police, local administration officers and some politicians of being used to oppose their fight against their land ownership rights.

“We are not allowed to make any developments in the area, we cannot repair our houses and we live in a very deplorable state,” he said.

The association’s legal adviser, Tom Nduku, said they want the investor to surrender public utilities, including railway land, a school and a local administration office.

"The parliamentary order gave rights to certain parcels of land. We are now pursuing its implementation," he said.

He said the county government failed to initiate the settlement process on the piece of land.

"We wanted the court to help us find out who is responsible for implementing this order," he said.