Squatters demand to be settled on controversial land

Mwasima Mbuwa Welfare Association's legal advisor Tom Nduku (left) and the secretary of the association Mnjala Mwaluma in an interview in Voi, Taita Taveta County. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Some squatters in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, want the government to settle them on the controversial Teita Sisal Estate farm after a court dismissed a case against them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.