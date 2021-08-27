Sh50 million Mwatate modern market ready for use

Traders in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, can now heave a sigh of relief following the completion of a Sh50 million modern market.

Built in a joint venture between the World Bank and the county government, it will accommodate over 200 traders.

The market will be open for business next month after the contractor handed it over to the county government to allocate the stalls to small-scale traders.

Traders now sell their goods in makeshift structures that cause them to incur losses, especially during rainy seasons.

Mwatate market chairperson Sophline Muya said the new market will open other business opportunities for traders who have been operating in the open for over 12 years.

County executive for Trade Daniel Makoko addresses traders in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County. The CEC assured traders that they will all get space in the new Mwatate modern market. Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

"We urge the county government to ensure that the allocation of spaces in the market is transparent and only genuine traders should benefit," she said.

Trade executive Daniel Makoko said the market will create a conducive trading environment.

Mr Makoko said the devolved unit is concerned about the plight of small-scale traders and officials want to continue empowering them.

He said the department will relocate all traders and assured them that space allocations will be fair.

"The traders have already applied for the spaces and I assure them that only those that qualify will be considered. We should stop the politicking that there are genuine traders who have been left out," he said.

Traders across the county have complained about poor market infrastructure and delays by the devolved unit to improve their business environment.

In Wundanyi, traders moved back to their spaces following delays in building a Sh10 million market that had stalled for two years.

The delays were caused by the county government’s failure to pay the contractor on time.

Part of the Sh50 million Mwatate modern market in Taita Taveta County. The market will benefit over 200 traders who have been operating in make-shift structures Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

However, Trade Chief Officer Christine Mwakera said construction of the market is underway.

"Very soon the market will be ready for occupation. We will immediately start the second phase of the project to accommodate more traders," she said.