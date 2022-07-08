Sh38 million projects to end water woes for Taita Taveta villages

Over 20,000 residents of Chawia area in Taita Taveta County are set to benefit from Sh38 million water projects funded by the Kenya Red Cross Society in partnership with the county government.

The water project will benefit over 10 villages in the area and is a big relief to the residents who had to trek for tens of kilometres to search for the basic commodity.

The Mwaroko-Iyombonyi-Sinai and the Kamtonga water projects will cost Sh12 million and Sh35 million respectively.

The Red Cross Society and the county government have already handed over the project to the contractor to start work.

Roseline Mlisho from Teri village said they have not seen piped water since a water project installed by Plan International organisation in 1993 broke down.

She said the piping of water near their homes will boost the health standards of the residents and help the residents, especially women and girls who spend many hours in search of the commodity.

"The persistent water shortage has been a problem for us. This is a big relief," she said.

The society’s county coordinator Joram Oranga said the project is funded by the USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs and the county government.

The Mwaroko-Ighombonyi-Sinai project entails sinking of a new 30 metre deep well at Mwaroko area.

He said the well will be solar-powered to save the residents from electricity costs.

"We will also do repair works for the old pipeline and rehabilitate the Iyombonyi intake. This project is among many projects to be funded by KRCS and the county government in Chawia Ward," he said.

On his part, Governor Granton Samboja said the project that will take two months will strengthen the health, education and economic development of the area.

"This is an important project and we have agreed with the contractor to consider giving the locals jobs before he sources from other areas," he said.