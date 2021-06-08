Senate probes Mkamenyi land sale deal as 6,000 face eviction

Farida Karoney

Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma (left), nominated senator Victor Prengei, and Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney chat on the sidelines of a meeting of the Senate Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources at the Flamingo Pride Inn Beach Hotel in Mombasa in 2018.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Just who stands to gain from ejection of over 6,000 squatters from the disputed 4,800-acre sisal plantation belonging to Voi Point Limited in Mkamenyi?

