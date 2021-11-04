Residents accuse Governor Samboja of harassing them

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja during a previous interview. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Some members of a ranch in Taita Taveta County have accused Governor Granton Samboja of using his position to evict them from disputed land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.