Politicians warned against fuelling Taveta-Kajiado border dispute

Squatters in Rombo on the Taita Taveta-Kajiado border have accused local politicians of fuelling a longstanding land conflict with a local ranch.

Political campaigns ahead of the August elections have raised tensions between residents and the Rombo ranch, which wants to evict over 640 squatters.

Ranch managers claim that the squatters live within its boundaries and want them evicted to pave the way for the subdivision of the land to its members.

Last month, the managers and local administrators from Kajiado County entered the disputed area and destroyed crops belonging to some of the squatters.

The squatters have since lodged a complaint with administrators in Taveta sub-county, Taita Taveta County, as the government seeks to find a long-lasting solution to the dispute that has lasted over half a century.

"The security team visited us here and promised us that they will resolve this issue," said Mr Frank Mutua, a resident of the area.

Mr Mutua said political aspirants are exploiting the boundary row to get votes.

"Some politicians are trying to capitalise on this issue for their own interests. This dispute always escalates during the campaign periods," he said.

Taveta parliamentary aspirant John Bwire paid the legal fees in a case where the squatters have sued to stop the evictions.

The squatters sued in 2020 after Governor Granton Samboja and his Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku signed an agreement to resolve the Taita Taveta-Kajiado boundary dispute.

In their petition, the residents claim some farms that were previously in Taita Taveta are now in Kajiado.

They accused Taita Taveta officials of ceding land to Kajiado without seeking the views of locals and leaders.

The residents question the validity of the boundary dispute resolution agreement signed by the two leaders.

In their case, the petitioners, led by Jackson Kasyoka, Joseph Kang'ele and Josephine Muthoka, complained that the two county governments demarcated the new boundary without involving them.

The petition targets Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties. Also sued are the Rombo ranch, the National Land Commission, National Police Service and the Attorney-General.

The residents said demarcating the boundary without the full participation of all parties infringed their fundamental rights and freedoms, including the rights to public participation and to own, use and occupy the land. They also associated the land dispute with historical injustices.

They also want to be issued title deeds.

Another resident, Stephen Muteti, accused the ranch of disobeying court orders to maintain the status quo.

"We will inform the court about the recent invasions and the threats by the ranch. The matter is in court and orders must be obeyed," he said.

He said the squatters will not tolerate politicians who are quick to point fingers at their rivals in an attempt to divide the communities along ethnic lines for their own gain.

Taveta sub-county police boss Charles Barasa warned politicians against incitement that would degenerate into ethnic conflicts.

Mr Barasa called on the squatters to remain calm as the government works to resolve the land dispute.

He said the area security team had visited the area and was waiting for the government to send surveyors to the area.

"Politicians should keep off. Nobody is above the law and if anyone tries to incite the residents, the police will go for them," he said.