Picturesque Wundanyi Town set in its traditional ways

Nestled in the picturesque Taita Hills, Wundanyi Town in Taita Taveta County is blessed with awe-inspiring views.

The landscape is simply breathtaking, captivating the hearts of all who visit the town that lies about 20km west of Voi Town.

While ascending on the Mwatate-Wundanyi road, the lush rolling hills stretch out as far as the eye can see creating a harmonious balance, painting a picture of natural beauty.

Wundanyi is a haven for nature lovers, offering countless opportunities for hiking, exploring, and immersing oneself in the stunning surroundings, leaving visitors in awe of the wonders of the breathtaking scenery.

For over a century, Wundanyi has been recognised as a pivotal administrative centre. Its historical significance dates back to the colonial era when it served as the Taita district headquarters.

In the 1950s, the colonial administration relocated the district headquarters from Voi to Wundanyi. Its climate was rather friendly to the administrators compared to Voi, which was hot and sunny.

Even after independence, the town continued to flourish with government offices, attracting numerous civil servants and administrative staff.

When devolution came into place, Taita-Taveta’s first Governor John Mruttu established the county offices at the then Taita District headquarters until 2019 when former Governor Granton Samboja moved them to Mwatate.

Despite numerous efforts and opportunities for development, Wundanyi Town has remained stagnant and resistant to growth.

Despite its prime location and ample resources, the population remains stagnant, and development is virtually non-existent except for a few modern buildings such as the recently constructed police station, the county assembly and a few hotels.

The town's land owners, content with their quiet and close-knit community, have resisted any attempts at expansion or modernisation. As a result, the infrastructure remains outdated, with limited improvements made over the years.

Government officials have long grappled with the difficulty of implementing development projects in the area due to the lack of land for the new infrastructure and other initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth.

Wundanyi MCA Jimmy Mwamidi blamed the lack of a town plan as one of the reasons for the lagging development.

“The town plan is not existent and if it is then we have not seen it. Getting public land for development is not easy so some projects cannot be implemented because of this,” he said.

The MCA said some of the public land has been grabbed or encroached into by cartels.

The missed opportunities for job creation and tourism revenue, and the town's continued resistance to growth may lead to a loss of relevance and hinder its ability to attract investment in the long run, he added.

“When the town is not designed well it becomes hard for town expansion. Investors are shying away because there are no clear infrastructure systems so it becomes expensive to maintain commercial properties,” he said.

Conversely, proponents of maintaining the status quo contend that the preservation of Wundanyi's cultural legacy will provide valuable insight into its history and serve as a picturesque retreat for tourists seeking an authentic experience.

A businessman, Kenneth Zenge, has urged residents to sell their land to attract investors.

“Some land is lying idle yet we can get investors who are ready to establish businesses that will create employment for locals and boost our economy. The business has gone down, especially after the relocation of the county offices,” he said.

By 8pm, the town transforms into a desolate place, with little sign of life. It's as if the town itself has gone into hibernation, waiting for the dawn to bring it back to life.

“At this time it's hard for you to get public transport to Voi or Mwatate. The shops are closed and some of the hotels are also closed,” said bodaboda rider Ambrose Mwazighe.

Resident Granton Musula told the Nation that the town's stunted growth has impacted its economy, as businesses struggle to thrive in the absence of new opportunities.

This raises pertinent questions about the town’s future.

“We need to balance between modern development and preserving our culture and land,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the town's residents remain committed to preserving their way of life, valuing the tranquillity and charm that comes with a small, unchanging community.

This staunch resistance to growth has placed Wundanyi in sharp contrast to the bustling Voi Town that has seen rapid urbanisation, development, and an increase in infrastructure projects.