Patients suffer as Taita medics still in go-slow over salaries

Patients at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County, are suffering because of an ongoing health workers’ go-slow that has forced the suspension of surgeries.

Residents who cannot afford treatment at private facilities must wait for two weeks for operations.

In an interview on Wednesday, two survivors of a motorcycle accident narrated their frustrations as they sought to have plates fixed in their fractured legs.

In excruciating pain, 22-year old Peter Kyalo had to wait for surgery at his home in Landi village in Mwatate sub-county for more than a week.

"I was there on Monday and they told me they will call and communicate by Friday," he said.

He said some of the pain drugs he was given were not effective enough.

"I rarely get sleep because of the pain. I cannot walk properly so I mostly spend the day in bed," he said.

And Samuel Ngondo, a Wundanyi resident, has also been waiting for a call from the hospital. His son also needs his leg fixed.

"My son was involved in an accident three weeks ago. We were referred to Voi from Wesu hospital but he is yet to be attended to," he said.

He said that after buying a plate at a private clinic for Sh30,000, he was told to wait for medics to resume work before his son could be operated on.

"A private hospital asked me to pay Sh150,000 for the surgery. That was too expensive for us as a family so we resorted to waiting for medics to go back to work," he said.

As patients suffer, members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (Knupt), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (Knumlo) and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) are trickling back to work.

While their demands to be paid their February salaries and for a medical cover were yet to be met by their employer, Nation.Africa learnt that some services were returning to normal.

Knun branch chairperson Synnette Ogola said they were following up to confirm whether the county government had remitted all arrears on statutory and other deductions before they resume work.

But he said the protests were still going on.

"We are aware that they are working to get us medical cover. We will give a way forward on Friday," he said.

Knun branch secretary-general Richard Nyambu complained that officials were threatening and intimidating them.

He said some of the workers had been warned to work or face disciplinary action for participating in the go-slow.

"We are still adamant that they should meet some of our demands. Without that, then we will not call off the go-slow," he said.

During a session at the county assembly, County Public Service Board chairperson Alfred Mlolwa said they were addressing some of the workers’ grievances.

Mr Mlolwa said salary delays were caused by late disbursement of funds from the national government.

"We have been calling the unions for a roundtable discussion to resolve the problems but they have declined to meet us," he told the county assembly’s Health Committee.