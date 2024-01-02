More pain for Voi flood victims as state closes camps

Hundreds of families that were displaced by floods in Voi face an uncertain future after the government closed down the camps that have been hosting them for the past three weeks.

The four camps in Voi, Ikanga and Ndii primary schools and Kwa Mstapha, were shut down on Friday after the government said it had fulfilled its mandate of providing humanitarian assistance to the victims.

The government said it had verified the status of the affected families and that it was closing the camps to allow the schools to prepare for reopening on January 8. When being sent away, the families received various supplies including maize and wheat flour, beans, green grams, cooking oil, rice, tissue paper, sanitary pads, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, bar soap and toothpaste.

However, some of the victims, who lost their homes and belongings to the floods, said they had nowhere to go. Some of the victims wanted the government to extend their stay in the camps or look for an alternative place to resettle them.

Mariana Manga, a single mother of one, is currently being housed by a good Samaritan after the Ndii camp was closed.

“I slept in the kitchen with chicken and goats. We were only given the accommodation for one night. Today, we are homeless,” she said.

Ms Manga’s house was swept away by floods after Ndii River broke its banks and she has no savings to depend on.

“I used to do sand harvesting but the rains came so we stopped. I don’t know what to do. I have no money and no house. I don’t know how I will survive with my child,” she said, appealing to the government and other well-wishers to help her rebuild her life.

Ms Grace Mwavua said they are grateful for the help they received from the government and other well-wishers, but they are still in a desperate situation.

“I have no home, no job and no one to run to,” said the mother of three who was staying at the Ikanga camp.

Ms Wavua used to sell vegetables at the Caltex market, but her business was affected after the floods swept away her house and all her belongings.

“I have been forced to rent a room at Ikanga to restart my life but I don’t know where to start. I have been depending on the relief food and clothes that were distributed at the camp,” she said.

Another victim, Patience Wawuda, said this is the third time that she has been displaced by the floods from her Shauri Moyo home by the Voi river.

“I was affected in 2007, 2019 and this year. Whenever it rains I get worried because the river has diverted its course,” she said.

She stayed at the Voi Primary School camp until its closure.

“The rations we were given were small. They can only last us a few days. I live with my grandchildren who fully depend on me,” she said.

She said if the government wants to relocate them to a safer place, then it should assure them of land ownership.

“We fear that the government might give us land and later claim that it was a temporary measure. The best thing they can do is to divert the river to its original course,” she said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society, which has been managing the camps, said the closure aims to enable the families to resume their lives.

“The rains have reduced and we expect no flooding so we have to release them to rebuild their lives. Also, we cannot continue to run the camps as schools are reopening. We are planning to disinfect and clean the classrooms ahead of the reopening of schools next week,” said Joram Oranga, the county Red Cross coordinator.

He said the victims had been provided with enough relief food and non-food items to last them for a month.

“Those whose houses were completely destroyed by floods will have to be housed by relatives or neighbours,” he said. The society had registered 232 households, comprising 684 people, who were staying at the camps.

County chief officer for special programmes Harrison Mkala said they had identified 19 families that had nowhere to go after their houses were completely destroyed by the floods. He said the families will be housed at Kwa Mstapha for up to three months until they can pick up their lives.

Mr Mkala said the county government is working with the National Environment Management Authority to regulate illegal activities along the Voi river. He said they would either relocate sand harvesters and brickmakers or get other sources of livelihood for them to prevent future disasters.

In 2020, the previous administration had said it would support victims of rain-related calamities by relocating them to safer grounds and reconstructing their houses but four years later the promise has remained unfulfilled.