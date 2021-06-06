Man shot dead in Taita after stabbing police officers

A man suspected of carrying out a knife attack on three police officers was on Saturday killed in a shootout at Kipusi area in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

Mr Ismail Mwandembo, 27, was shot dead after seriously wounding the officers who had gone to arrest him at his home in Mpizinyi village.

The man, who was on a police watch-list for rape allegations, had been on the run after committing the crime in Taveta.

Police said that the deceased parents had reported him to the police on Saturday morning after assaulting his family members at their home, days after arriving from Taveta, as he sought to evade arrest.

Police said Mr Mwandembo was a jailbird who had served at Manyani Maximum Security Prison for sodomy charges.

An advance team of two officers who had first gone to arrest him were wounded and rushed to hospital before another police officer who was accompanying a reinforcement team was injured after their attempts to arrest the suspect failed.

Voi sub-county police commander Bernastein Shari said the suspect was killed after attacking the three officers who were trying to arrest him.

One of the injured officers was rushed to hospital while in a serious condition.

"When he saw the police he tried to shield himself with his mother. The suspect was carrying a machete and a knife and threatened to kill her if the police insisted on arresting him," he said.

He said efforts to have the suspect surrender to police proved futile.

"Officers tried to warn him by shooting in the air but he defied to surrender. He then attacked an officer by cutting him on the forehead and that forced the police to shoot him dead," he said.