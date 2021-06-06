Man shot dead in Taita after stabbing police officers

Police in Mombasa are investigating the death of Mr Herman Rouwenhorst, a Dutch national, and a Kenyan after an alleged kidnapping in Bamburi, Mombasa on Friday morning.  

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A man suspected of carrying out a knife attack on three police officers was on Saturday killed in a shootout at Kipusi area in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County. 

