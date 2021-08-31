KWS officers kill elephant to rescue passengers after road crash

Tsavo National Park elephants

An elephant crosses the Tsavo East game drive along the Voi-Mwatate-Taveta road. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

An adult elephant has died in Manga, Voi, Taita Taveta County, after it was hit by a vehicle on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.