KWS officers kill elephant to rescue passengers after road crash

An adult elephant has died in Manga, Voi, Taita Taveta County, after it was hit by a vehicle on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Occupants of the Mombasa-bound vehicle suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred near Tsavo National Park on Monday night.

Police said the elephant was shot dead by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers to rescue the travellers.

Voi sub-county police Commander Bernstein Shari said the officers found the elephant on top of the ill-fated vehicle.

"Several elephants were crossing the road but the vehicle hit one and it fell on the vehicle. But the occupants were rescued and they only suffered minor injuries and were treated at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi and discharged," he said.

He said the elephant was injured in one of its legs.

Mr Shari said the carcass was to be disposed of by the KWS officers.

The vehicle was towed to the Voi Police Station as investigations continue.

The area is a known habitat for wildlife, especially elephants.