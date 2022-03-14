Jitters in Taita Taveta over Wiper governor nominations

Patience Nyange. Age and gender notwithstanding, she has vowed to give a fight in the August poll. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Disquiet has hit the Wiper party in Taita Taveta County over the mode of selecting candidates for the governor’s seat in the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.