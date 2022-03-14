Jitters in Taita Taveta over Wiper governor nominations

Disquiet has hit the Wiper party in Taita Taveta County over the mode of selecting candidates for the governor’s seat in the August 9 General Election.

Candidates are split over the system of hand-picking candidates to fly the party’s flag, with some threatening to ditch the outfit if they are left out.

The governor’s seat has attracted three aspirants.

Former Taita Taveta senator Dan Mwazo, journalist Patience Nyange and George Mwandembo are eyeing the seat on a Wiper ticket.

Ms Nyange claimed she had received calls from county party officials urging her to drop her bid for Mr Mwazo.

Ms Nyange said the officials told her Wiper had settled on Mr Mwazo as its flag-bearer and wanted her to accept the running mate or the woman representative seat.

But she said she would not drop her ambition and vowed to fight to the end.

"Some people want me to go for the deputy position or to vie for the woman representative seat but I told them that was not the conversation we had during a meeting two weeks ago. My name will be on the ballot," she said.

The communication expert said she was ready to leave the party if it fails to explain how Mr Mwazo was selected.

"In a meeting attended by all Wiper aspirants two weeks ago, it was made clear to us that the party will use consensus or conduct research in positions where there is more than one candidate. The one that emerges popular will get the ticket," she explained.

She said she did not know whether the party had conducted the internal survey to establish who would get the ticket.

"I will only accept (the selection of Mr Mwazo) if they reveal to me the results of the internal research. I am waiting for the official communication from the party and if they fail to do that I will leave Wiper," she told Nation.Africa.

But she said she holds the party in high regard as it has existed for several years and hoped that it would uphold free and fair nominations.

"The people of this county have indicated that they want a change and I am the change they want. Whether we go with Wiper or not I know the people have already made up their mind," she said.

Taita Taveta Wiper secretary-general Peter Shambi said the county coordinating committee had proposed Mr Mwazo for the party ticket but confirmed that the final decision was yet to be made.

He said they had conducted an internal poll and the former senator emerged as the strongest aspirant among the three who had shown interest in the ticket.

"The county coordinating committee has not yet given communication on who they have settled on. No one has been given the ticket, so those are rumours," he said.

But the party’s county coordinator, Rose Shingira, said Wiper can give a direct ticket to an aspirant of its choice to enhance the party’s chances of winning as many seats as possible.

"We cannot risk giving someone a ticket and they are likely to lose. Again, the risk of doing primaries is that our opponents might participate in the exercise to vote out a strong candidate for their benefit," she said.