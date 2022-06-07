How solar power initiative helps restore hopes of young Taita mothers

From a distance, a sparkling array of solar panels welcomes you to Kishushe Vocational Training Centre in Taita Taveta County where the lives of over 40 girls are being transformed.

The college, which hosts the Kishushe Young Mothers Resource Centre, is emerging as a beacon of hope for some of the girls who became mothers at a young age.

With the area known for high cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriages, the Kishushe centre has been training the girls in hairdressing and dressmaking.

When the centre was constructed by Action Aid and the county government in 2019, there was no supply of energy for the modern equipment.

Ms Mercy Mzae, the centre's hairdressing instructor, said the initiative has boosted access to education for the 14 girls in her class who are mostly between 12 and 30 years old.

"When it was opened for use, the students had no access to energy as it was not connected to electricity. They were limited in terms of training and could not undertake training in some fields because of lack of power," she said.

She said the solar initiative has allowed the trainees to expand their activities by getting customers from the community who seek the services at the centre's salon.

"This is now a source of income for these vulnerable young women, who are now earning some money, bearing in mind the poverty levels here," she said.

Ms Mzae said until the solar panels were installed, some of the students were unable to sit for their National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) examination due to poor practical skills.

But today, with the panels, the trainees can now use equipment like blow dryers, flat irons, sterilisers and hair clippers.

"This equipment was idle but now the students can use them. We expect enrolment to go up because many residents are interested in this course now," she said.

She said they have proposed to the county government's vocational training department to expand the centre by introducing more courses in the beauty category to attract more students.

Constance Mghoi, a beneficiary in the dressmaking department, said she sat for her grade four exam last year and passed thanks to the solar initiative.

Ms Mghoi said she had been trained to design and stitch clothes using the electric sewing machine.

“Thanks to the panels, we now have access to energy and it has given us a lot of knowledge. It has allowed us to grow because I now sew clothes for my customers here," she said.

She said after finishing her grade three training she plans to venture into the fashion industry as she pursues other college courses.

"I have fallen in love with stitching and I plan to fully venture into fashion. I would like to see many girls like me studying here instead of wasting their lives at home,” she said.

Every day, the young women arrive at the centre for hairdressing and dressmaking training with their children, who are also taken care of.

The centre's manager, James Kombo, said there has been an increase in the number of students enrolling for the courses.

He said the centre has helped lower cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriages as girls who complete Standard Eight with no fees for secondary education now join the centre.

Though they are yet to employ a caretaker for the young ones, the centre has a room with toys, seats and mattresses where the children can rest as their mothers continue with their classes.

"Soon we will have a cook and a caretaker for the children. We want this institution to help in moulding the future of these young mothers, their children and the society at large," he said.

"We are intending to introduce new courses like food processing, electrical, welding and fabrication to attract more residents."

Mr Kombo said security has also improved as they no longer use torches to light up the centre.

With some households in the remote area not connected to the electricity grid, some students say they charge their phones at the centre.

The centre is self-sufficient in power supply and it is inspiring the community to start using solar energy.

The solar power project was implemented by World Wide Fund for Nature-Kenya (WWF-Kenya) last year to help residents access education through the climate change adaptation project funded by the German ministry of economic cooperation and development.

The 45KW solar power is equivalent to a three-phase power supply of electricity suitable for commercial and industrial facilities.

WWF-Kenya CEO Mohamed Awer said the organisation has focused on solar installations as they are far more efficient and can generate more power with lower monthly running costs.

"We are providing grid alternatives to our projects because this renewable energy is cheap and cost-effective," he said.

WWF-Kenya has also helped over 10,000 people in the county to access clean water and uninterrupted health services following the solarisation of health centres, schools and boreholes.