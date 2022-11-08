Governor Mwadime: State flushed out oil from the old pipeline to implement Mzima Two water project

Taita Taveta leaders have accused the government of implementing the Mzima Two water project in secret and denying thirsty residents the commodity.

Speaking in Voi, the leaders, led by Governor Andrew Mwadime, claimed the government shortchanged them by flushing the old Nairobi-Mombasa oil pipeline to supply water to Mombasa from the Mzima water springs.

In a hard-hitting statement, Mr Mwadime, Woman Representative Lydia Haika, MPs John Bwire (Taveta), Abdi Chome (Voi), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) and Peter Shake (Mwatate) and some MCAs accused the government of shortchanging residents over the implementation of the proposed Sh35 billion Mzima Two project.

The governor said he had evidence that the government had flushed out oil from the old pipeline to implement the project.

"We have evidence that this has happened at our back. We will not accept this. The project was meant for us and not for Mombasa people," he said.

The multibillion-shilling project was a campaign pledge to residents by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto during the 2017 General Election campaigns.

The government had pledged to implement the project to supply water to residents of Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

The government had said the project would first benefit Taita Taveta before the water is supplied to other counties.

Since 2018, the government, through the Coast Water Development Agency, has been saying the project had failed to kick off due to financial constraints.

Mr Mwashako questioned why the government had remained silent on the matter and proceeded to use the old oil pipeline without informing residents.

"We want to know what went on with the financing agreement with the Chinese bank. We will not allow this to happen," he said.

The leaders said the project would have greatly improved their livelihoods.

Mr Shake and Mr Chome urged the government to also implement the Njoro Kubwa and Lake Chala water projects to be used for irrigation by farmers in Taveta, Mwatate and Voi.

"For how long will we continue begging for food from the government and well-wishers? We have water sources that we can use for irrigation to make this county food-sufficient," Mr Shake said.

For her part, Ms Haika accused the previous government of implementing the project secretly.

She said President Ruto had promised that the Mzima Two project would benefit Taita Taveta residents before being distributed to the other coastal areas.

"This started happening before the new administration took over. We will take this matter to the President himself because he pledged to see this project as a priority," he said.

Mbololo MCA Lawrence Mzugha urged the government to make provisions for Mbololo, Ngolia, Kaloleni Sagalla and Marungu residents to get water along the pipeline.

"The people have waited for this project for many years. We know it will alleviate the shortage of water in these areas," he said.

The current Mzima pipeline supplies 40,000 cubic metres of water per day, which is not enough to serve the population of the four counties.

Mzima Springs supplies fresh water to over five million people in the coastal region.

But Coast Water Development Agency CEO Martin Tsuma denied the claims, saying the project was yet to kick off.

He said the Kenya Pipeline Company is on the ground to evaluate whether it would be possible to use the old oil pipeline to implement the project.

"This was a suggestion, but it has yet to kick off. It was an attempt to see whether it will be able to work as a stop-gap measure, but the main Mzima Two project is still in the pipeline and it will be finalised," he said.

In 2020, the Water CS at the time, Sicily Kariuki, said the government was to embark on implementing the project immediately after the Treasury completed re-examining the financing agreement with Exim Bank of China.

She said the government had entered an agreement with the bank in 2018 but the deal needed to be updated due to the time lapse.

But Mr Tsuma said the plan to finance the project through Exim Bank had collapsed.

He said the government had planned to use the engineering, procurement and construction model but this failed.