Governor Mwadime invites DCI to probe theft of drugs in hospitals

Taita Taveta County government has invited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help probe and uncover a syndicate of theft of drugs and other pharmaceuticals in their facilities.

This comes as police in the county search for a medic who allegedly stole drugs and other commodities at Taveta sub-county hospital.

The medic is believed to have escaped into the neighbouring country Tanzania after the commodities were impounded at her house in Taveta town by residents.

On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Mwadime visited the facility and warned rogue hospital staff who are working to steal drugs and other commodities that their days are numbered.

Governor Mwadime said he will involve the DCI to unravel the well-organised cartels that have been stealing drugs and medical equipment in county facilities.

"We will go deep into this matter to ensure that all those involved are arrested. We received drugs the other day and within a short period they are depleted. These are some of the reasons why our facilities are facing shortages," he said.

Last month, the county government received a consignment of assorted drugs and non-pharmaceutical commodities worth Sh33 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Despite the huge consignment, residents continue to complain over the shortage of some drugs in county health facilities thereby forcing patients to buy medicine from private pharmacies.

He said that residents have suffered enough due to the lack of drugs, adding that anyone standing in the way of service delivery will be dealt with.

"It is unfortunate that as we strive to improve the quality of services in our facilities, some people are pulling us down," he said.

The governor warned health workers against involving themselves in such cartels vowing that those found culpable will face disciplinary actions including losing their jobs.

"Stealing drugs is committing a serious crime. Patients suffer because of such acts and we will not allow such staff to work in our facilities," he said.

During the last administration, the county government had set up a centralised drugs store in Wundanyi to track the usage of medicine and curb theft of medicine which was rife in facilities.

The centre was abolished by the current regime after complaints that it hampered the smooth flow of drugs to facilities.

The governor said the county residents had suffered after Kemsa blacklisted them due to a huge debt incurred during the last regime. The county government owed the authority Sh89 million but Sh60 million has already been paid.

"We will soon have a smooth flow of drugs because we signed a deal with them to facilitate procurement of drugs and non-pharmaceutical commodities from the agency. We will be able to get supplies after three months without fail," he said.

He urged the residents to be vigilant to expose medical staff who collude to steal drugs thereby threatening to cripple service delivery in the facilities.

Medical and non-medical supplies worth millions of shillings are believed to find their way into private clinics and chemists, leaving patients to suffer.