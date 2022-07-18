Football tournaments offer Taita Taveta politicians campaign platforms

In the last dash to woo voters, some politicians in Taita Taveta County are fighting to get a share of the youth votes through sports.

The politicians are pulling out all the stops in aligning themselves to get the best chance of clinching seats.

One of the tactics the politicians are using to get young people to vote in their favour is incorporating the youth agenda and sports in their manifestos.

Some politicians have mobilised the youth by launching football tournaments across the county.

The competitions have become the best platforms for politicians to grow their popularity.

For instance, in all the four sub-counties of Voi, Mwatate, Wundanyi and Taveta, various footage clubs have benefited from merchandise donated by politicians.

In Taveta, MP aspirants John Bwire and his counterpart Morris Mutiso launched separate tournaments to the tune of millions of shillings.

"The youth should be engaged in sporting activities to prevent them from engaging in criminal activities and drug use," said Mr Mutiso in an interview.

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban also distributed football jerseys to various teams across the constituency.

Other contestants, including those seeking ward rep and governor seats, are pulling in young people using football.

Targeting young voters, Wusi/Kishamba MCA Juma Mwamba urged them to take advantage of their numbers to elect development-oriented leaders who can change the county.

In an interview, the MCA urged the youth to promote peace ahead of the polls, saying the majority are unemployed and are prone to be used by politicians to cause violence during campaigns.

"We will continue to nurture talents because we want the youth and the community to see sports as a job like any other. Some people earn good money because of sports," he said.

The MCA spoke on Sunday evening at the Dembwa Primary School grounds in Mwatate sub-county during the closing ceremony for the

Justine Juma football tournament cup that involved 12 teams from across the Wusi/Kishamba ward.

Participating teams received full playing kits, including uniforms, balls and cash prizes. The teams will also receive boots worth Sh1 million from the ward development kitty.

He said the tournament was meant to nurture talent among the youth and encourage more to venture into soccer.

The MCA also sensitised the youth on the importance of voting and challenged them to come out in large numbers to vote in the August 9 elections.

He noted that young people are reluctant to queue to vote.

"Some young people say they no longer see the point in voting. They do not know that if they fail to vote they are giving a chance for other voters to elect a bad leader," he said.

Taita Taveta Youth and Sports executive Laban Mwashighadi said the county government would fund sporting activities adequately.

Lack of employment opportunities, he said, had affected many young people and pledged that his department would allocate more funds to nurture their talents.

"We will ensure the teams get enough jerseys and balls for their activities," he said.

Enock Mzae, an official from the Taita Taveta Youth Alliance, said there’s a need for the government to empower young people to stop politicians from using them every electoral cycle.

"When we are empowered, we will decline the handouts given by these politicians to use us as a means to get votes,” he said.