Family's agony over missing teen daughter

A family in Voi, Taita Taveta County is agonising over the mysterious disappearance of their 13-year-old who went missing four days ago.

Felister Wangui said her teenage daughter Michelle Wangeci went missing on Tuesday evening at Kaloleni village after she reprimanded her.

She said she is in distress following the disappearance of Michelle, who was set to join Form one later this month.

The teenager left home for fear of being punished after smashing her two-year-old brother with the door.

"That morning, I reprimanded her then went to soothe the baby. When I came back a few minutes later, I found that she had left the house. We waited for her to come back home in vain. That was the last time I saw her," the distraught mother said "We are struggling to trace her whereabouts since she does not have a mobile phone. We have contacted our relatives but none of them has spotted her."

Ms Wangui described her daughter as a calm person who did not have friends.

“She was always quiet and very conservative. She does not have friends and has never been involved in any vices or bad company. Sometimes she used to lock herself in her bedroom and I had to drag her out," she said.

The mother said her daughter is obedient, ambitious and has never received any complaints of misbehaviour from school.

"I regret reprimanding her but I was doing so as a parent. I wish I could not have asked her anything," she said.

She said together with the neighbours they have searched for her everywhere and reported the matter at Voi police station but up to Saturday evening, there was no trace of her daughter.

"The police have advised us to continue looking for her. But we have given up because we cannot trace her," she said.

The family is appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenager, to report to any police station.