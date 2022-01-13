Jecinta Mukami

Jecinta Mukami during at her home in Maweni village in Voi, Taita Taveta, county on January 13, 2022.


| Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group.

Taita Taveta

Prime

Family, peers in shock as girl, 11, takes her own life

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At around 9pm on Monday, Jecinta Mukami was sleeping in her bedroom when her mother called to tell her that something was wrong with her 11-year-old daughter Felister Mukii.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.