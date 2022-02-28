Desilting canals helps farmers increase food production

For many years, farmers in Taveta, Taita Taveta County, suffered losses due to lack of irrigation water for their crops.

Some farmers in the lower areas of the sub-county had abandoned their farms after perennial losses caused by blockage of canals through siltation.

Farmers in the agriculturally rich farms depended on rainfall, which has become erratic due to climatic changes.

Agriculture remains the largest source of income for over 10,000 residents in the area, which is among the coastal region's breadbaskets.

To resolve the siltation problem and boost food security, the county and national governments have embarked on an extensive project to desilt canals.

The county department of agriculture said the project has enabled farmers to increase their farm acreage, thereby increasing food production in the area.

Some areas where farms were inaccessible due to flooding that frequently hits the area are now under farming.

Farmers said some of the irrigation canals were filled up with silt, prompting farmers to abandon farming and venture into other activities, thus threatening food security in the region.

The siltation of the Brown canal that feeds farms in Machungwani and Kitobo resulted in more than 6,000 acres of agricultural lands being cut off from assured irrigation, hurting the livelihoods of thousands of households.

Hatib Sandewa, a farmer in Machungwani, said after the canal was desilted, reliable irrigation has improved crop yields.

“Most residents here rely on farming for their livelihoods. We had lost our only source of income due to water losses caused by the dilapidated canals,” he said.

Among the canals that have been rehabilitated in the sub-county through the joint efforts of the agriculture department and the National Irrigation Board (NIB) are Njoro Kubwa, Kamleza, Maloja, Marodo, Grogan and Maguniani.

“The water now comes quickly, so I save time. I now intend to farm more land because farming is now much easier,” said Joshua Mwange, a farmer in Mrabani.

“Food production has also improved and more farmers will be able to grow enough food to feed the region,” he said.

Mr Peter Letamaki, the vice-chairperson of the area committee, said farmers had suffered for over 25 years due to the blockage of the channel.

“We will now be able to fully venture into farming because we are guaranteed a bumper harvest due to availability of water,” he said.

In Kitoghoto and some parts of Kitobo, many farms had grown wild due to a lack of irrigation water.

"We had no option but to leave farming for other ventures. We are seeing the government has revived many irrigation projects so we can now go back to serious farming,” said farmer Mary Helina.

Taveta produces maize, beans, bananas and vegetables, among other crops sold in markets in the county, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

Lack of irrigation water and certified seeds had undermined the growing of food and the livelihoods of residents.

But Mboghonyi administrator Francis Rongaine said farming has now improved following the rehabilitation of the irrigation canals.

He said desilting had reduced water wastage, improved crop diversity and increased farmers’ incomes.

“The desilting of the irrigation canals has resulted in an even distribution of water, less water wastage, faster water flow, more cultivable land, greater crop diversity, and better incomes for our farmers,” he said.

He said farmers are now enjoying more reliable irrigation.

"This was necessary since whatever little amount of water was being released in the irrigation canal was not sufficient to irrigate the agricultural lands, resulting in the drying up of crops," he said.

Agriculture executive Davis Mwangoma said the extensive work of desilting the main canals in Taveta was still going on.

Mr Mwangoma said over 60km of canals had been rehabilitated.

He said the area had witnessed a 30 per cent increase in agricultural production.

Some of the irrigation systems built in the colonial era in the vast Taveta sisal estate that was owned by the Grogan family had become dilapidated with time.

“Over the years, due to deferred repairs, they faced serious problems, especially the siltation challenge," he said.

He said the canals get filled with silt quickly, especially during the rainy season in the Mt Kilimanjaro area in Tanzania.

“There is also a challenge of disposal of waste in the canals by the farmers themselves. We are sensitising them to stop polluting the canals through committees that comprise farmers," he said.

Mr Mwangoma said the desilting project has benefited over 6,500 farmers in the sub-county.