Desilting canals helps farmers increase food production

Farmers at the Brown irrigation canal in Machungwani, Taita Taveta County.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

For many years, farmers in Taveta, Taita Taveta County, suffered losses due to lack of irrigation water for their crops.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.