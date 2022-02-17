Cross-border traders, KRA decry transit goods levies

The Kenya Revenue Authority and businessmen in Taita Taveta County have warned that levies imposed by county governments on transit goods are a major obstacle to cross-border trade.

Traders said the charges violate East African Community (EAC) customs union protocols and push up the cost of goods.

The concerns emerged during a consultative meeting on Wednesday in Holili involving Kenyan and Tanzanian officials and cross-border traders.

Taveta/Holili One-Stop Border Post (Kenya) manager Robert Wanjagwa said the counties are exploiting traders and the charges amount to double taxation and increase the cost of doing business in the EAC states.

Efforts to get the Taita Taveta County government to remove the levies had failed, he said.

"The county government has imposed charges on transit trucks that pass through their land. These non-tariff barriers emerging from the county laws are making the traders suffer from high costs of business," he said.

Trader Neema Shayo also raised concerns over laws enacted by regional governments on transit goods, saying they are hindering free trade.

Ms Shayo, who exports perishable produce from Arusha, Tanzania, to Kenya, said his drivers are forced to pay cess and parking fees to the counties.

"The double taxation and trade barriers, especially along the routes in Kenya, are hampering free movement of goods and our cost of transport is very high," she said.

But the Taita Taveta government, through Trade executive Daniel Makoko, said the rates are legal.

He said traders should petition the county government to have their grievances considered.

"They should write a formal complaint about their proposal to us," he said.

East African Business Council (EABC) chairperson John Arasa said they will ensure that EAC member states implement trade facilitation to attract more import and export businesses across their borders.

Mr Arasa said members should comply with customs laws, regulations and procedures to facilitate trade and eliminate non-tariff barriers that affect cross-border trade.

"We should have borderless trade across the region. We must review the issues that delay trade across the member states to ensure EAC realises its vision," he said.

Officials from the KRA and their Tanzanian counterparts at the Taveta/Holili border post said an intensive awareness campaign among small-scale cross-border traders was going on to show them the importance of using the facility.

Some of the traders confessed that they use illegal routes to sneak their goods across the border due to taxation and harassment by officers at the facilities.

Taveta/Holili border post (Tanzania) manager Yusuf Mwahu said the sensitisation is meant to change their perception about taxation at the post.

"We are determined to facilitate trade and cultivate a good working relationship with the cross-border traders who use the facility," he said.

The meeting was convened by the EABC to improve trade between the two countries.