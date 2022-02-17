Cross-border traders, KRA decry transit goods levies

Traders and government officials from Kenya and Tanzania pose for a photo at the Holili/Taveta One-Stop Border Post on February 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Revenue Authority and businessmen in Taita Taveta County have warned that levies imposed by county governments on transit goods are a major obstacle to cross-border trade.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.