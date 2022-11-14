Construction workers stumble upon possible archeological site in Voi

As the world marks the 104th anniversary of the end of World War I, Taita Taveta County will host a series of events.

WWI, fought between 1914 and 1918, pitted forces from Germany, which ruled Tanganyika (now Tanzania), against British soldiers protecting their colonies in Kenya, Uganda and Somaliland.

Taita Taveta became the epicentre of the war in the region.

Despite the evident scars of the battle, Africans who died fighting in the war are rarely remembered.

Africans were used as porters, carrying food, ammunition and other provisions for minimal or no pay.

The discovery of a mass grave of suspected remains of porters said to have taken part in the war in Voi have reignited the debate on the place of such individuals in history.

Workers constructing a classroom at Voi Primary School discovered human bones, shackles, rings and bangles believed to have belonged to potters used by British soldiers in Mwaktau and Taveta.

Archaeologists from the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) secured the area and investigations to determine whether the discovery is historically correct have kicked off.

WWI historian Willie Mwadilo said it was possible that the area was a mass grave for African potters who took part in the war.

"We stand at the cusp of a rare archeological find with great global significance. If it is proved that the area was a mass grave, then it will be a great discovery and a breakthrough. There was no official grave for Africans who took part in the war," he said.

To preserve the artefacts and keep alive memories of the Great War, the government, through the Tourism Promotion Fund, will build a

Memorial Museum Leadership and Innovation Institute to highlight the county's contributions to the war.

Work on the museum has started in Mwaktau and is expected to be completed in March next year.

The NMK director for sites and monuments, Athman Hussein, said the facility will be ready for public use in June next year.

"The museum will host a huge collection of the war artefacts and will preserve and highlight the history of this significant war and also market other cultural sites in the county," he said.

The Mwaktau area also hosts a gravesite where Indian soldiers were buried and a railway station that was used to transport food and weapons for the war.

It is also believed that the first flight in East and Central Africa took off in 1915 from an airfield in Mwaktau. The airstrip was built by the British during their WWI campaign against the Germans.

To mark the end of the war, the county government has launched a series of events to draw local tourists and others from countries that took part in the war.

The celebrations that will run from November 24-27 will involve several activities, including cultural exhibitions, WWI memorial services, and a tour of battlefield sites and Tsavo National Park.

Governor Andrew Mwadime will lead a delegation of leaders and visitors from across the world to the site of the planned memorial museum in Mwaktau.

Taita Taveta has hosted several events since it held the first centenary celebrations in August 2014, creating various tributes to honour the four-year of war.

"We want to market the county as a battlefield tourism destination to increase the county’s revenue. This event will map this county to the world," he said.

In the coming celebrations, visitors will also tour an old police post building in Taveta town. The first shot that signalled the start of WWI in East Africa is believed to have been fired from the station.

Other sites are the Salaita hill, a baobab tree and a host of forts and trenches located deep inside Tsavo West that were used by soldiers.

NMK has gazetted some of the sites to preserve their history. Taita Hills Lodge in Tsavo West National Park also established a mini museum to popularise battlefield tourism.

Mr Hussein said NMK will rehabilitate some of the sites that are on the verge of losing their history.

"We know the old police station in Taveta is dilapidated but we will work on it as soon as we complete the construction of the Mwaktau museum," he said.

Stating the significance of the museum, Mr Hussein said Kenya has several reminders of WWI.

"This will promote tourism through battlefield tourism. Due to its proximity to Tsavo National Park, visitors will also be able to combine both battlefield and wildlife tourism," he said.

Other notable historical artefacts of the war are the Commonwealth graves in Voi and Taveta.

While the war ended on November 11 in Europe, it continued in East Africa until November 25. Some 100 years later, the county still bears the scenes of clashes between Britain and Germany.

The UK has pledged to partner with the county government in the ecotourism and battlefield tourism industry.