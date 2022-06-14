Concern over dwindling indigenous fish species in Lake Jipe

Florensia Chaisiku, a fish cleaner at Mkwajuni beach along Lake Jipe in Taita Taveta County, is a worried woman.

The catch from the lake has been dwindling and the whole village is feeling the pinch.

Ms Chaisiku and 30 other women from the neighbouring beaches descale and wash fish for fishmongers in the area but now work has become rare.

On this fateful day, together with two other women, she managed to get only 1,000 pieces of small fish which they expected to get Sh50 for the work.

"We charge Sh5 for 100 pieces of fish to remove scales and with 1,000 pieces of fish, we only expect to earn about Sh100. So we will divide the money amongst us," she said.

Fishmongers descale fish on the shores of Lake Jipe in Taita Taveta. Photo credit: Anthony Kitimo I Nation Media Group

Ms Eliza Akelo said three years ago, they would get enough fish for descaling and they were never idle since the catch was big.

"But nowadays, few women come here to get the jobs. Some come and go home empty-handed," she said.

Lake Jipe is a trans-border water body straddling Kenya and Tanzania.

The lake is home to the endemic but critically endangered "Oreochromis Jipe" (Jipe Tilapia) which was listed as critically endangered in 2006 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It is also home to 11 other fish species that are also decreasing in population due to overfishing, infestation by weed, siltation and habitat.

The dwindling fish stock in Lake Jipe has affected many livelihoods.

Fishermen at the lake said for the last three years, their catch, which is important to local livelihoods, has been on a rapid decline.

Sometimes, the fishermen come back almost empty-handed with just a few pieces of small fish commonly known as "perege".

Steven Nyongesa, 50, has been fishing at the lake since he was nine.

But because of climate change and lower fish yields, Mr Nyongesa is worried that he has nothing to show for his over 40 years as a fisherman.

Due to the dwindling fish stock, he is now thinking of quitting his job but he has nowhere to go and no other economic activity to feed his family.

Fishermen Steven Nyongesa (left) and William Mkudi prepare nets to be used for fishing in Taita Taveta's Lake Jipe. Photo credit: Anthony Kitimo I Nation Media Group

We find him at Mwakujuni beach preparing his net for his next day's fishing. During our interview, he says he only made Sh200 on this day.

His daily income has been dropping from Sh3,000 back in 2019 to Sh200.

He said overfishing has posed a severe threat to the survival of fish species in the Lake.

"The decline is due to overfishing. I have never seen any restocking done and since the population can't be replaced through natural reproduction then their numbers have gone down," he said.

Another subsistence fisherman, William Mkudi reminisced about fishing in those days.

"In the past, fishing was profitable but now we go fishing just for the sake of it. We don't get enough money to even put food on the table," he said.

Being a fisher community for generations, Jipe village has nearly entirely depended on fishing as their source of livelihood.

The residents admit that the dwindling fish catch has threatened their livelihood but say they do not have an alternative to help them put food on the table for their families.

"I agree that if we could have an alternative source of income we will leave this lake to breathe. But see, this area is very dry and we neighbour the park so cases of human-wildlife conflict are common here," Mkudi said.

He called for the government to help the residents citing the poverty levels in the area as being too high, making life harder for them.

Mkwajuni/Kachero beach management committee chairperson Juma Seva said over 200 people in the area directly depend on fishing.

He said many livelihoods are on the line due to the dwindling fish stock.

Mr Seva said the government should come up with a strategy to support the fishing sector in the area by restocking the lake and equipping the fishermen with the right gear.

In April this year, the county government donated 20 fishing nets to the fishermen.

However, the chairperson said the four-inch mesh nets will cause more losses to the fishermen since they have big threads that will scare away fish.

The nets which are recommended under the Fisheries Management and Development Act 2016 were meant to discourage the fishing of young ones.

"The nets which we got are small in size so the ones which were donated cannot be used," he said.

On the other hand, the wooden-hulled boats which are commonly used by the fishermen are hired from Tanzania at a monthly cost of Sh2,000.

"Sometimes, the boat owners hike the prices for the boats. Some even take back their boats leaving us stranded," he said.

Due to the low catch, nutrition levels in the area have gone down. The fishermen sell their entire catch, failing to save some for their families.

The fishermen sell their entire catch to get the money to buy other foodstuffs like flour, and cooking oil and also save a little for their children's school fees.

The villagers said some children who recently completed their primary school education are unable to join secondary schools due to lack of money.

"Life has become so expensive to the extent that we are forced to have one meal per day," said Ms Dorcas Atieno, a resident.

To combat overfishing, the government has come in to stop the illegal and unregulated fishing operations in the lake by deploying coast guards in the lake.

The Taita Taveta County government and the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (Kmfri) are working with the fishermen to encourage legal fishing.

Agriculture and Fisheries Executive Davis Mwangoma blamed the dwindling waters at the lake on human activities which he said were killing the water body.

Mr Mwangoma said overfishing using the undersize and farming around the lake had greatly affected the lake.

He said the move by the government to supply proper nets will help the fish to mature before they are fished by the fishermen.

"We aim to curb illegal fishing to increase the fish population in the lake. I will go back there to know why they are yet to use the recommended nets," he said.