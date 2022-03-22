Coast academics fret over low enrolments of local students

Despite greater access to education in the Coast region, academics have decried the low numbers of locals joining universities in the area.

Prof Paul Guyo, dean of Pure and Applied Sciences at Pwani University, has urged residents to make use of available education opportunities and create strong linkages among the institutions of higher learning and the community.

"It is sad to note that there is very low enrolment of local students in our local universities. In my class, I have no students from Taita Taveta," he said.

Prof Guyo encouraged Coast residents to take up science courses, urging women in particular to advance their education.

Students from Taita Taveta should take on more challenging academic programmes, said Dr Justin Maghanga, dean of the School of Sciences and Informatics at Taita Taveta University.

"We have vacancies for doctorate, master's, and (other) postgraduate degrees at the institution. The university is open for everyone; you are free to come to see what we are offering," he said.

The scholars made the call when over 160 students graduated from St Joseph's Teachers Training College in Voi.

The students, who had been sponsored by the Jones Mwaruma Foundation, graduated with diplomas and certificates in early childhood education.

The foundation's patron, Senator Jones Mwaruma, urged the graduates to advance their studies so as to help the community solve the challenges it faces.

"One of the key drivers of economic growth and development of a country is the quality of education one gets. Education is a great social equaliser and the key to success in life," Mr Mwaruma said.

But he said many students are unable to continue with their education due to high levels of poverty in the community.

He also urged the graduates to use the knowledge they have acquired to offer simple and practical solutions for society’s problems and to help other needy residents.

"I urge you to also give back to society by … being ready to help other needy students in our community. This will advance the vision of this foundation," he said.

The foundation has sponsored over 400 students to higher learning institutions countrywide.

Mr Mwaruma said the foundation will sponsor over 1,000 students for higher learning in September.