Clerics vow to play active role in deciding who governs Kenya

Faith Victory Centre International Bishop Donice Sindano (left) and Taita Taveta Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishop Liverson Mngoda at press briefing in Mwatate, Tata Taveta County.


Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Religious leaders in Taita Taveta County say they will not bow to financial or political influence but will be at the forefront to help decide how the country should be led.

