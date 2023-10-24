Boy dies in Voi hospital after waiting 9 hours for CT scan

For nine hours, a family in Voi, Taita Taveta County, called a radiographer on duty to attend to their son, who urgently needed a CT scan to determine the cause of severe eye pain.

The family even tried to contact the hospital administrator and county officials for help, but nothing came.

After a long wait at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, their eight-year-old son died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The boy, a pupil at Mwanyambo Primary School in Voi, had been suffering from leukemia and had been undergoing chemotherapy for a year.

According to the family, the child had been receiving treatment since August last year and had been recuperating at home.

Scaver Nzai said his son was stable but had complained of severe eye pain on Friday afternoon. He was given painkillers at home, but when the pain persisted, he was taken to hospital.

At the hospital, the doctor at the casualty recommended that the boy needed a CT scan to determine the cause of the pain, but there was no radiographer available to perform the scan.

Mr Nzai said several distress calls and messages to the radiographer went unanswered from 5pm on Friday until 1.30am on the Saturday when the boy died.

“We waited for hours without any assistance, so he was admitted to the children's ward. He became unconscious and his condition worsened,” he said.

“I called the CEC (County Executive Committee member) twice but got no help. After my son died, I sent him a message but he did not reply. My son died a very painful death.”

Mr Nzai said at one point his son needed oxygen but there was none at the hospital. The parents had to go to the wards themselves to look for oxygen and take it to their son. They also asked to be transferred to another hospital, but were refused.

"They told us there was no oxygen, so we went to the wards asking whether there was oxygen to save his life. We found one at the female ward, carried the cylinder by ourselves, and took it to the medics to fix it on my son to take him for the scan," he said.

“He was in so much pain and we begged them to help him, but they kept telling us to wait for the radiographer. We don’t know where he was or why he didn’t come. We watched our son die... He died before he could get the scan. He died a painful death," Mr Nzai added.

The family accused the hospital of negligence and demanded an investigation into the matter. They said they want the hospital to be held accountable for their son's death and to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen to anyone else.

"We want justice for our son. He had a bright future ahead of him and he was taken away from us because of their negligence. How many more lives have to be lost before they improve their services?" he said.

Mr Nzai urged the governor and the county assembly to intervene and improve the situation at the hospital. He said many people in the county depend on the hospital for their health needs and they deserve better services.

“We pay taxes and we expect quality health care from our government. We don’t want to lose our loved ones because of negligence or incompetence. We want our hospital to be upgraded and equipped with modern facilities and qualified staff compassionate towards patients,” he said.

County Executive for Health Gifton Mkaya said an audit of the incident is being conducted.

"We shall respond when the report is out. Medical negligence is a very sensitive matter whose determination takes the involvement of many agencies. We cannot go to the media now with raw information," he said.

The incident comes as some patients at the facility expressed dissatisfaction with the services provided.

Some said they often experienced delays in receiving treatment, while a shortage of medicines forced them to buy drugs from private pharmacies in Voi town.

“They also often run out of drugs and equipment and you have to buy them from outside,” said resident Jeniffer Wakesho.