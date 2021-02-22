Assembly summons Taita county officials over health crisis

Ms Ruth Mueni

Ms Ruth Mueni holds a photo of her daughter Sidi Said who died after waiting for an ambulance for three days in Taveta, Taita Taveta County.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ward Reps in Taita-Taveta have summoned the health executive and the head of the public service board over the dismissal of more than 400 medical workers.

