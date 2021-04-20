Anxiety as Governor Samboja sends all CECs on compulsory leave

County Secretary (CS) Liverson Mghendi (centre) in a previous interview at Moi County Referral Hospital. He is accompanied by Health CEC John Mwakima (right), county public service board chairperson Alfred Mlolwa among other Health officials.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has sent all his county executive members on compulsory leave starting April 19, 2021 in a move that has further scaled down services in Taita Taveta.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. DPP ask for further probe into touts’ death inside police station

  2. Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

  3. Access to water, electricity top Mandera residents' demands

  4. Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

  5. Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.