Anxiety as Governor Samboja sends all CECs on compulsory leave

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has sent all his county executive members on compulsory leave starting April 19, 2021 in a move that has further scaled down services in Taita Taveta.

In a memo signed by County Secretary Liverson Mghendi, the CECs are required to surrender their official vehicles and hand over the keys to him.

Mr Mghendi attributed the decision to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the county.

"Following the scaling down of services and the continued upsurge of Covid-19 infections in the county, all CECs are advised to apply for annual leave effective from Monday April 19, 2021 and forward their application to the County Secretary for approval," he said in a statement.

The CECs have also been ordered that the vehicles should be parked at the governor's office in Mwatate. The CECs will stay away from all scheduled engagements unless directed otherwise.

"On the same note, all official drivers for the CECs should also be advised to apply for their annual leave. This directive will remain in force until advised otherwise," it stated.

The statement was not clear whether the head of the departments will be allowed to attend to emergency cases during their leave. The directive has triggered speculation of another reorganisation in the devolved government.

Late last month, the governor reshuffled his cabinet a move targeted to improve efficiency and service delivery across key departments.

The governor is currently on a sick leave after undergoing a surgery last month.