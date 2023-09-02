Against all odds: Couple living with cerebral palsy wed in Taita Taveta

‘Love conquers all’ is a phrase that resonates with many people, especially those who have faced obstacles in their relationships.

For one couple in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, this phrase is more than just a motto, it is a reality.

It was a day of joy and celebration for Paul Kiilu and Phoebe Auma who exchanged their vows in a colourful ceremony at Kilele Healing Church in Mwatate.

The couple, who both suffer from cerebral palsy, a condition that affects muscle coordination and movement, met in Mwatate and years later fell in love.

Paul, 30, and Phoebe, 25, have faced many challenges in their lives, including stigma, discrimination and poverty. But they never gave up on their dreams of finding happiness and companionship.

Phoebe said they met many years ago at the market in Mwatate town where she used to help her mother sell omena (sardines). After many years of friendship, this year they decided to get married after dating for one year.

“We love each other and we wanted to be together. We don’t care what people say or think about us. We are happy and we thank God for bringing us this far,” she said.

She said she was grateful to Paul for accepting her the way she is and supporting her in everything she does. She said she was looking forward to starting a family with him.

“He is my best friend and my husband. He is very kind and caring. I want us to have a happy family together and I pray for a bright future,” she said.

Paul, who is a porter at the Mwatate market, said they hope their story will inspire others to overcome their challenges and find happiness.

"We are looking forward to starting a family and supporting each other in our endeavours. We thank God for bringing us together and blessing our union," he said.

During their wedding, the couple danced and sang their favourite songs, expressing their joy and gratitude. The ceremony was a testament to their determination and resilience.

The couple’s wedding was attended by hundreds of guests, including their parents, siblings, church members, friends and local leaders.

"My family and her family had no issue with us getting married. They have supported us since the time we mentioned to them about our intentions," Paul said.

They were also joined by other people living with disability from various parts of the county, who came to celebrate with them and show solidarity.

The couple thanked everyone who attended their wedding and contributed to their happiness.

“We are very happy and we thank God for this day. We also thank our parents, friends and everyone who has helped us along the way. We appreciate your love and support. We hope you will continue to pray for us and bless us,” Paul said.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Richard Ngei who praised the couple for their courage and faith.

He said their story serves as an inspiration, reminding the community that love knows no boundaries and that disabilities should not hinder one's pursuit of happiness.

The pastor said he was proud of them, noting how love overcomes any barrier and makes anything possible.

He urged the society to embrace and respect people living with disability and support them in achieving their goals.

“Paul and Phoebe have shown us that love conquers all. They have overcome many obstacles and challenges to be where they are today. They have taught us that disability is not inability," he said.

He said the couple has proved that they are capable of loving and being loved despite their disability.

"They have demonstrated that they are worthy of dignity and honour. They have inspired us to be more compassionate and inclusive,” he said.

“We are proud of Paul and Phoebe for their bravery and determination. They have set an example for other people living with disabilities in our county and beyond. They have shown us that nothing is impossible with God.”

Their best man Eliakim Mwadime said the couple's story is one of hope and resilience.