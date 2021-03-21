Abandoned box forces 2-hour train delay in Voi

The box of jewellery that caused the Madarakas Express train to delay at the Miasenyi substation in Voi, Taita Taveta County, on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Last October, the train was delayed at the Ndii substation in Kanga as the Kenya Railways Corporation checked the structure of the railway after a tremor was reported in Voi.

The Madaraka Express passenger train on Sunday stalled at the Miasenyi substation in Voi, Taita Taveta County, causing panic among passengers.

