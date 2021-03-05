Suspected robber shot, 3 on the run after police thwart robberies in Langas

As police confronted them, they opened fire, forcing a retaliation. A suspect who was injured in the incident was left behind as three fled in a car.

By  Didacus Malowa  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • According to police reports, the robbers have hideouts in Nandi, where they have also attacked residents of parts including Nandi South, Nandi Central and North.

Police in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, have launched a manhunt for notorious robbers who have been staging attacks in the sprawling Langas estate.

