Suspect behind Sh1m bhang disguised as potted plants in Eldoret detained

The prime suspect behind the bhang plants that were found in a compound in Eldoret town was on Friday arraigned.

Michael Kibet Kipchumba, who confessed to police he was the tenant, presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation offices in Nakuru.

He was arraigned before Eldoret Resident Magistrate Nancy Barasa.

Investigating officer Kennedy Odhiambo requested the court to allow police to detain the suspect for seven days pending investigation.

While making the application, Mr Odhiambo told the court that he was yet to submit the cannabis plant to a government chemist for analysis.

Police also claimed that the suspect has no fixed abode and if released they are not sure how to get him.

Police explained that the suspect had indicated that he was living in Ngong, Kajiado County at the same time he had another rental house in Eldoret.

The magistrate directed police to detain the suspect for two days at Nakuru police station.

The case will be mentioned on July 12.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Eldoret launched a manhunt for the suspect behind the cultivation of bhang worth over Sh1 million at a house in Elgon View estate, Eldoret town.

This is after the drug was found growing as potted plants in some of the rooms in the six-bedroom bungalow, following a search by detectives.