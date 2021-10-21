Breaking News: You have 14 days to appoint judges, High Court tells Uhuru

Sugar belt leaders, investors laud Uhuru’s bailout

A tractor transporting cane for milling.

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A section of leaders and stakeholders in the sugar industry have lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for directing the Treasury to disburse Sh1.5 billion to bail out indebted sugar factories.

