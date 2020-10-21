Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Stung by Security Committee edict on political rallies, DP Ruto's army raids funerals

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Barnabas Bii

Burial politics is gaining momentum in Deputy President William Ruto's Rift Valley political bastion as rival groups capitalise on such gatherings to sell their manifestos ahead of the 2022 General Election.

