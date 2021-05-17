Stop sub-dividing land into small units, Laikipia and Nyandarua  govts urge residents

Laikipia and Nyandarua county governments have decried the sub-division of land into small units in urban centres in the region.

For its part, the county government of Laikipia has directed all players and agencies in the land sector to strictly adhere to the set sub-division guidelines before embarking on any subdivision.

“As a county government, we are calling on all relevant land actors and players to comply with land subdivision guidelines as provided for by the Physical Planning Handbook 2007. In order to bring sanity to the situation, going forward we shall not be accepting land sub-divisions that do not have a clear infrastructure plan,” said County Lands and Infrastructure Executive Joseph Shuel.

The Executive noted that unscrupulous investors have been buying pieces of land and sub-dividing them into smaller portions without provisions for public amenities and land for public use.

Mr Shuel said that this has been making it difficult for the county administration to provide infrastructural services such as water, sewerage services and roads.

Haphazard development

“These sub-divisions are causing haphazard development as well as creating huge environmental hazards besides causing reduction of agricultural production, diminishing tourism potential and earnings and creating urban sprawl among other negative impacts,” he lamented.

In Nyandarua, the county administration has warned residents against buying pieces of lands that have no clear infrastructural plans.

“We are also warning residents against sub-dividing their land without following required infrastructure plans. We will be scrutinising land sub-divisions and only those following required plans will be approved,” said Governor Francis Kimemia during the issuance of title deeds to residents of Rurii ward.