State imposes dusk to dawn curfew in North Rift counties

Kerio Valley insecurity

Jane Karwatum, a resident of Chesegon leaves her house at night with her family to go to the bush for fear of being attacked by bandits. The government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in parts of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Barnabas Bii

The government on Friday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in three North Rift counties to curb insecurity in the region.

