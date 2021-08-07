State imposes dusk to dawn curfew in North Rift counties

The government on Friday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in three North Rift counties to curb insecurity in the region.

The directive affects parts of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties which have experienced retaliatory attacks caused by cattle raids and boundary disputes.

The order issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i on Friday takes effect today.

“The public order (curfew), Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties No 1 of 2021 shall apply to: Kolowa and Ngoron divisions of Tiaty West Sub-county, Baringo County. Tot and Chesongoch divisions of Marakwet East Sub-county, Elgeyo Marakwet, Sekerot and Cheptulel locations of Pokot Central Sub-county, West Pokot County,” reads the order.

The 60-day curfew, there will be no movement and public gatherings except with the authorisation from the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

“Under this order, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Insecurity

To contain the run-away insecurity in the region, the Interior CS disclosed plans to carry out delocalisation of the security team to address conflict of interests during crackdowns.

“Some of the security agents deployed to pursue the bandits come from this region and in some cases, they have interest. We are going to redeploy them to other areas to allow a neutral team to deal with the attackers,” Dr Matiang’i said when he visited the region last month.

He said a special security unit would be set up at Dira, which is believed to be the escape route for bandits to neighbouring countries.

He announced the appointment of Deputy County Commissioner to be stationed at Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet to coordinate the crackdown of bandits in the three insecurity-hit counties.

Dialogue

Dr Matiang’i also said a police post would be set up at Chesegon on the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot.

“Peace is not attained only by the use of ammunition but dialogue is paramount for the warring communities to come together and address their problems,” he said.

He cautioned leaders seeking elective positions against inciting their communities into acts of violence.

“We will not compromise the stability of our country with retrogressive politics. The law will act tough against individuals promoting violence,” CS Matiang’i warned.

He said vacant administrative positions in the region will be filled up to coordinate the fight against banditry.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar, lack of police posts has led to the rise of attacks in Baringo.

He said that until a specialised unit is established in either Kolowa or Ng’oron in Tiaty, Baringo County, there may be more attacks.

Guns went silent for two years and Kerio Valley, a region rocked by banditry attacks since 2016 started beaming with activity, with traditional markets opening up and agriculture thriving.

Banditry attacks are, however, again eroding the peace efforts achieved in July 2019 in the volatile Kerio Valley.