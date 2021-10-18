State blamed as mathenge weed wreaks more havoc

Kabon Ngochila

Kabon Ngochila, 89, struggles to walk as painful wound in her eye and right leg worsens every day. She was pricked by the mathenge weed while working on her farm five years ago.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie  &  Joseph Openda

What you need to know:

  • The weed was introduced in Kenya in the 1980s by the government and the Food and Agriculture Organization.
  • It was meant to address desertification and help reclaim barren lands into productive zones.

Kabon Ngochila, 89, sits outside her home in Silinyo village, Marigat, Baringo County, with flies converging on her right leg.

