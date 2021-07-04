Soy MP Caleb Kositany eyes Uasin Gishu governor post

Soy MP Caleb Kositany

Soy MP Caleb Kositany, during a mini-fundraiser for Pioneer Community Church at Hill School area in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on July 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • The DP-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) faces a litmus test as the race to succeed Mr Mandago picks up in earnest, with most aspirants who have declared interest in the position seeking his endorsement.

Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Sunday declared interest in the Uasin Gishu governor post, joining a growing list of politicians who want to be boss of the DP’s home county.

