Busia One Stop Border Post
File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Smuggling thrives in Western Kenya, with connivance of corrupt officers

By  Victor Raballa George Odiwuor  &  Shaban Makokha

What you need to know:

  • Smugglers enjoy protection of unscrupulous custom officers, corrupt police and government officials.
  • Some islands on Lake Victoria are notorious facilitators of the illegal trade that denies Kenya millions in lost tax.

A 19-year-old boy was shot dead on September 20 in a commotion between police officers and a rowdy group as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers attempted to seize contraband in Kakamega County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.