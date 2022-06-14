Sirikwa squatters petition IPOA on police brutality over disputed 25,000 acre land

More than 1,000 squatters in Eldoret have petitioned the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to probe an incident where police allegedly injured some of them when they attempted to forcefully occupy the disputed 25,000-acre farm at the centre of an ownership wrangle.

The squatters are members of the Sirikwa Squatters Group in Eldoret, which is embroiled in an ownership dispute with the family of the late Mark Too, over the land next to the Eldoret International Airport.

On Friday, the squatters engaged police in running battles, as the officers brought down newly constructed temporary houses on the disputed land.

The squatters say police used live bullets during the confrontation that lasted six hours and six of their members were injured.

On Tuesday, the squatters insisted that their move to occupy the land was legal since it was based on a ruling by the Land and Environment Court in Eldoret, which granted them custody of the land after more than a decade court battle with the family of the late powerful politician.

Led by their chairman Benjamin Rono, they accused police of using excessive force against them on Friday.

He spoke after launching the complaint at IPOA offices located at KVDA Plaza in Eldoret.

A section of Sirikwa squatters at IPOA offices in Eldoret when they launched a complaint on police brutality on June 13, 2022. Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

According to Mr Rono, five of his members of the group were injured in the Friday incident.

“We have come here at IPOA officers to launch a complaint about police brutality who used live bullets against our members who were only surveying a land, which they have been lawfully awarded by the court. It is unfortunate that our six members were injured by police during the confrontation. We want IPOA to investigate and take a legal action against the said police officers,” said Mr Rono.

The squatters presented to IPOA some of the spent cartridges collected from the scene as evidence.

Mr Rono said more than 21 bullets were shot during the confrontation that left six of their members nursing injuries as a result of what he termed as police brutality.

He appealed to IPOA to speed up the investigations due to the sensitivity of the genesis of the incident.

Members of Sirikwa Squatters Group demonstrate at the 25,000 acre farm in Eldoret on Friday after police allegedly demolished their temporary structures. The squatters claim ownership of the land. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The squatters regretted that efforts by the injured members to report an assault case at a local police station have been thwarted, claiming police were reluctant to help them report the incident.

“Efforts by our members to report the incident to a nearby police station have been futile since police have refused to allow them to make a formal report at the station,” claimed Mr Rono.

The officer in charge of IPOA in North Rift Ms Esther Nyaboke Kenyanya confirmed that the squatters had reported the incident to the Eldoret offices and investigations had commenced.

“It is true that we have received such a complaint. For now, I cannot say much. Let us wait for the findings of our officers who will be visiting the scene,” said Ms Kenyanya.

Members of Sirikwa Squatters Group argue with police who stopped an attempt to survey and subdivide the disputed land in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on May 26, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Despite the incident, the affected families have vowed to continue fighting for the land, which they insist they have a right to possess.

“We will not relent in our bid to reclaim ownership of this land. This is where we call home and no amount of force will make us give up,” one the squatters, Mzee Stephen Tanui said.

They have appealed to the National Government to intervene and ensure justice, alleging that those charged with implementing the court order have been compromised by their oppressors.

According to Mr Tanui, the 1,000 families had been living on the farm for over four decades and it was unfair to be displaced without being given an alternative place to settle.