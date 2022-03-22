Siblings in venture to serve coffee, wellness to fatigued drivers

When Wang'ombe Ng'ang'a started a coffee shop on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, he had three things in mind: great coffee, drivers' mental well-being, and the breathtaking Great Rift Valley escarpment.

Growing up, Ng'ang'a and his family would often use the road while travelling upcountry.

The 33-year-old trained IT engineer said the drive was tiresome for both the driver and passengers, and there was no ideal place to relax and take a break.

"We would travel for close to five hours without a stopover. The drivers looked tired by the time we got to our destination. Even though we were just seated we would also feel very tired," said Ng'ang'a.

Years later, Ng'ang'a and his sister Tabitha Nungari opened EsQoffee, a café at the Lari viewpoint on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The siblings target users of Kenya's one of busiest and most dangerous roads.

With the coffee shop overlooking the beautiful escapement, the siblings want the passengers to make a stopover and relax, take coffee, talk to a counsellor or even take a nap for a few minutes before proceeding with the journey.

Road users

Apart from the coffee shop, Ng'ang'a is setting up a counselling and rest centre for road users.

Here, road users will have counsellors to speak with, and if the drivers need to rest, they are allowed to nap before continuing with their journey.

"A lot of accidents happen on this highway because drivers are mentally strained while others are going through depression and other related issues. Therefore, we thought it's important to set up a place where they can take a break, have good coffee and also talk to counsellors if need be. It helps a lot and will definitely help reduce the number of accidents on this particular road."

He said their aim is to help reduce road carnage by taking care of drivers' mental well-being.

"The mental well-being of people on the roads is paramount and our hope is to expand even further and have bigger space and more mental health experts to talk to the motorists who make a stop at our place,” he said.

People killed

“It's our way of giving back to this community since my family grew up using this road a lot and we, therefore, feel obliged to look after the community."

The services at the counselling centre will be free for all road users as they will be working with partners who will offer pro bono services.

In 2021, the number of people killed and injured in road crashes in Kenya rose by 17.3 percent from the previous year.

Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released last December showed that the total number of victims increased from 15,918 by December 16, 2020, to 19,571 a year later.

Motorcyclists accounted for the highest number of deaths (1,634) followed by pedestrians (1,477), passengers (727) and drivers (426).

The report said exceeding speed limits, late-night travel, drunken driving, driving while fatigued, untrained and inexperienced motorbike riders and un-roadworthy vehicles contributed to the increased road carnage.

One out of four people who seek healthcare in Kenya has a mental health condition.